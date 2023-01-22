Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 54.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $34,502.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,355.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $238,405.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,891.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $34,502.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,355.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,240 shares of company stock worth $751,909. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays raised shares of DoubleVerify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

Shares of DV opened at $23.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.44 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.61. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $32.43.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $112.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.27 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

