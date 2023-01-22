Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 1,427 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 89.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,334 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total value of $164,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,107 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,780.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 39.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE:DLB opened at $78.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.95. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.55 and a 1 year high of $88.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.58 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 9.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

