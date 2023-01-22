Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 3,180 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 243.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after acquiring an additional 19,711,687 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 196.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472,529 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 189.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,484,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125,732 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 105.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,194 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,304 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tesla by 217.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,159,080 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $837,946,000 after buying an additional 2,163,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $133.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $421.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.29.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.