Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Receives C$20.30 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.30.

Several research firms recently commented on PSI. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Pason Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$21.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Pason Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Pason Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PSI opened at C$15.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.60. Pason Systems has a twelve month low of C$10.98 and a twelve month high of C$17.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Pason Systems Increases Dividend

Pason Systems ( TSE:PSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$92.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$84.87 million. As a group, analysts expect that Pason Systems will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.00%.

Insider Activity at Pason Systems

In other Pason Systems news, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber sold 4,600 shares of Pason Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.10, for a total transaction of C$74,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$676,200. In other Pason Systems news, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber sold 4,600 shares of Pason Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.10, for a total transaction of C$74,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$676,200. Also, Senior Officer Bryce Mclean purchased 22,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$292,404.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$386,097.

About Pason Systems

(Get Rating)

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

See Also

