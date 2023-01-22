PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in PC Connection by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 119,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after buying an additional 11,651 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 20.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 102,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 17,644 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in PC Connection during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in PC Connection by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 11.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after buying an additional 21,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Get PC Connection alerts:

PC Connection Price Performance

CNXN stock opened at $49.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.75. PC Connection, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.41 and a 1 year high of $56.68.

PC Connection Cuts Dividend

PC Connection ( NASDAQ:CNXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. PC Connection had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $775.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.24 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Transactions at PC Connection

In related news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $177,890.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,128,512 shares in the company, valued at $385,438,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PC Connection news, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 3,958 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $212,188.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,009 shares in the company, valued at $17,530,952.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,290 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $177,890.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,128,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,438,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,004 shares of company stock worth $1,342,171 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.