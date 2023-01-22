Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Shares Gap Down to $11.62

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.62, but opened at $11.37. Pearson shares last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 709 shares trading hands.

PSO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Pearson from GBX 1,060 ($12.93) to GBX 1,200 ($14.64) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,015.43.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average of $10.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Pearson by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 21,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pearson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Pearson by 6,495.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Pearson during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 9.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 26,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

