Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 91.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:PEB opened at $14.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average of $16.32. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEB. Compass Point dropped their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.27.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

