Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stake Lifted by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,400 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 15.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 107,285 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 101.1% in the third quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 23,627 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 156.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 56.3% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 139,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 50,415 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PTON opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $40.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.05). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 83.97% and a negative return on equity of 116.53%. The firm had revenue of $616.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.73 million. Equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on PTON shares. Cowen lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.85.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

