PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Cut to $45.00

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s current price.

PENN has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.59.

PENN Entertainment stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. PENN Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.18.

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.34. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Research analysts expect that PENN Entertainment will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $4,923,867.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,208,353.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 14.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 94.5% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 47,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 22,947 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 260.7% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 45,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 32,641 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $338,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

