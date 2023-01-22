Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Shares Gap Down to $25.25

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.25, but opened at $22.80. Permian Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $23.69, with a volume of 11,789 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.53.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 97.85% and a return on equity of 12,528.51%. The firm had revenue of $27.34 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Basin Royalty Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 47.1% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 3,075,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,229,000 after acquiring an additional 985,353 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth $374,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Santa Monica Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth $1,412,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 40.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 79,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 22,780 shares in the last quarter. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

Featured Stories

