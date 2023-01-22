Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases 6,191 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 233.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,845 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 219.9% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 125.6% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 234.4% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 45.1% in the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in Tesla by 56.4% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Global Equities Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Tesla from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.29.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $133.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.72 and a 200-day moving average of $221.94. The company has a market capitalization of $421.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $834,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,223,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $834,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,223,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

