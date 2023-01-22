Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
PLAB stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.27. Photronics has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $34,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,048.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.
