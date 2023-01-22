Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Photronics Price Performance

PLAB stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.27. Photronics has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Photronics alerts:

Insider Activity at Photronics

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $34,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,048.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Photronics

About Photronics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Photronics by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 587.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Photronics by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.