Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.29.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PHR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Phreesia from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup upgraded Phreesia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Phreesia to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

In related news, SVP David Linetsky sold 11,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $393,757.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 185,485 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,635.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 19,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $518,919.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,216.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 11,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $393,757.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,485 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,635.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,020 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,557. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Phreesia by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,504,000 after buying an additional 1,363,173 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the second quarter worth approximately $21,436,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,920,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,424,000 after purchasing an additional 670,902 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,425,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Phreesia by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,403,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,089,000 after purchasing an additional 399,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHR opened at $35.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $36.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day moving average is $26.87.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.16 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 50.32% and a negative net margin of 70.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

