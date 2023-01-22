Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2023

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.29.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PHR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Phreesia from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup upgraded Phreesia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Phreesia to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phreesia

In related news, SVP David Linetsky sold 11,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $393,757.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 185,485 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,635.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 19,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $518,919.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,216.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 11,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $393,757.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,485 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,635.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,020 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,557. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phreesia

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Phreesia by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,504,000 after buying an additional 1,363,173 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the second quarter worth approximately $21,436,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,920,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,424,000 after purchasing an additional 670,902 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,425,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Phreesia by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,403,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,089,000 after purchasing an additional 399,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of PHR opened at $35.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $36.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day moving average is $26.87.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.16 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 50.32% and a negative net margin of 70.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Phreesia

(Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.