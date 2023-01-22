Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Lowered to “Neutral” at MKM Partners

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) was downgraded by MKM Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Pinterest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Pinterest to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $26.60 on Friday. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $31.53. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 380.05 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average is $23.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Pinterest had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $684.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.97 million. Analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $116,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 464,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,391,985.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $1,170,004.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,069.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $116,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 464,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,391,985.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,596,714 shares of company stock valued at $63,584,714 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 2,668.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Featured Articles

