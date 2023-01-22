Piper Sandler Raises Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $325.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $270.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NFLX. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Atlantic Securities raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. KGI Securities raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cfra raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.47.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $342.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $304.91 and its 200 day moving average is $259.68. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $458.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,726,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,072 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $971,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,016 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,690,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,099 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,601,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $612,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,130,000 after acquiring an additional 977,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

