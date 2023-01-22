Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$142.90.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$175.00 price target (up from C$155.00) on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$74.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

PD opened at C$114.50 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of C$47.13 and a 12 month high of C$116.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$104.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$90.48.

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.41 by C$0.62. The business had revenue of C$429.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$416.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post 16.1600007 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

