Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $5.25 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.5% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 521,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,963,000 after buying an additional 10,664 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,859,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,795,000 after purchasing an additional 184,567 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 18,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.75.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $168.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.14 and a 200-day moving average of $171.25. The company has a market capitalization of $441.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 62.95%.

In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,886 shares of company stock valued at $48,550,549 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

