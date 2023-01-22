PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Shares Gap Up to $38.57

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.57, but opened at $39.99. PROCEPT BioRobotics shares last traded at $38.52, with a volume of 253 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

PROCEPT BioRobotics Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.16.

Insider Activity at PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.04). PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 126.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.57%. The business had revenue of $20.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $864,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,056.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,318. Corporate insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRCT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

(Get Rating)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.