Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,211 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 0.6% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $240.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $315.95. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $250.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $282.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.88.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

