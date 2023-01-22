Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $137.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $122.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Prologis has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth $564,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.8% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 328,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 46.6% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

