ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 100,689 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,821,602 shares.The stock last traded at $28.12 and had previously closed at $27.59.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Stock Up 3.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.69.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Main Street Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,309,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,300,000. Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 535,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after buying an additional 55,469 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 443,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,605,000 after buying an additional 2,488,858 shares during the period. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter worth $7,009,000.

About ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

