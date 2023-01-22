ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.06.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €6.20 ($6.74) to €6.00 ($6.52) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €12.80 ($13.91) to €8.90 ($9.67) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media to €6.20 ($6.74) in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Performance

PBSFY stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.98. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

