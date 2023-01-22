Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Receives $12.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOYGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Proximus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Proximus from €12.50 ($13.59) to €11.00 ($11.96) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Proximus from €13.70 ($14.89) to €12.50 ($13.59) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Proximus from €14.00 ($15.22) to €10.50 ($11.41) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Proximus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €16.00 ($17.39) price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Proximus Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BGAOY opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.22. Proximus has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $4.20.

Proximus Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a $0.0447 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th.

Proximus Company Profile

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

