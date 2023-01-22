PVH (NYSE:PVH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $106.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $72.00. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PVH. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on PVH from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of PVH in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PVH from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen increased their target price on PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on PVH from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

PVH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $86.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.35. PVH has a one year low of $43.49 and a one year high of $105.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of PVH

In other PVH news, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $329,861.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,565.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,908. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $329,861.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,565.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of PVH by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of PVH by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 3.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in PVH by 7.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in PVH by 2.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PVH

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Further Reading

