Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Upgraded at Barclays

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $134.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $101.00. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s current price.

RL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.92.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

NYSE RL opened at $121.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.36. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $82.23 and a fifty-two week high of $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,832 shares in the company, valued at $26,499,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 451.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 17,764 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.