Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,247,000 after buying an additional 396,586 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1,235.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 294,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 272,701 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 730,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,821,000 after purchasing an additional 249,517 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,076,000 after purchasing an additional 243,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1,785.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 147,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 139,303 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $1,214,858.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,495,480.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $1,214,858.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,495,480.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy M. Adams acquired 2,500 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,294 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,857 shares of company stock worth $3,923,423. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rapid7 Stock Up 4.9 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RPD shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Rapid7 from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Rapid7 from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.53.

RPD stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $118.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.16.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $175.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.