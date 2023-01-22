RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Gap Up to $26.96

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.96, but opened at $28.24. RAPT Therapeutics shares last traded at $26.85, with a volume of 1,328 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RAPT. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.08. The stock has a market cap of $842.89 million, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 0.30.

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.02. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.28% and a negative net margin of 2,346.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $89,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 20,742 shares of company stock worth $435,202 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

