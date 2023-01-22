Raymond James & Associates Has $2.43 Million Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 26.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 106.6% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 13,638 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $330,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,744.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 23,250 shares during the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CRSP opened at $49.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.65 and its 200-day moving average is $61.00. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,831.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. Analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $1,023,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,107,713.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,250. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRSP shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.22.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

