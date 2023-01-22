REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) vs. Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Head to Head Analysis

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) and REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Honda Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of REE Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Honda Motor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Honda Motor and REE Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Honda Motor 0 0 1 0 3.00 REE Automotive 2 1 3 0 2.17

Risk & Volatility

Honda Motor presently has a consensus target price of $31.51, suggesting a potential upside of 31.57%. REE Automotive has a consensus target price of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 652.41%. Given REE Automotive’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than Honda Motor.

Honda Motor has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REE Automotive has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Honda Motor and REE Automotive’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Honda Motor $129.64 billion 0.32 $6.29 billion $3.09 7.75 REE Automotive $10,000.00 16,147.61 -$505.33 million ($0.44) -1.13

Honda Motor has higher revenue and earnings than REE Automotive. REE Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Honda Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Honda Motor and REE Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honda Motor 4.15% 5.85% 2.66% REE Automotive N/A -61.76% -52.44%

Summary

Honda Motor beats REE Automotive on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces motorcycles, including sports, business, and commuter models; and various off-road vehicles, such as all-terrain vehicles and side-by-sides. The Automobile Business segment offers passenger cars, light trucks, and mini vehicles. The Financial Services Business segment provides various financial services, including retail lending and leasing services to customers, as well as wholesale financing services to dealers. The Life Creation and Other Businesses segment manufactures and sells power products, such as general purpose engines, generators, water pumps, lawn mowers, riding mowers, robotic mowers, brush cutters, tillers, snow blowers, outboard marine engines, walking assist devices, and portable battery inverter power sources. This segment also offers HondaJet aircraft. The company also sells spare parts; and provides after-sale services through retail dealers directly, as well as through independent distributors and licensees. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis. The company is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

