Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $850.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.73% from the company’s current price.

REGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $851.00 to $868.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $851.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.90.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $722.00 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $779.00. The company has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $732.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $688.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $1.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 39.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 38.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.82, for a total value of $727,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,297,296.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,212 shares of company stock worth $14,070,511. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 30,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,988,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.