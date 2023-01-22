Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Receives $222.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $222.40.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $215.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12 month low of $145.79 and a 12 month high of $218.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.76.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 28.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $1,403,860.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,413.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 9,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total transaction of $1,961,246.82. Following the sale, the president now owns 77,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,631,920.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $1,403,860.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,413.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,747 shares of company stock worth $5,479,608 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,524,000 after purchasing an additional 359,364 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,560,000 after purchasing an additional 282,481 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,194,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,963,000 after buying an additional 261,250 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,981,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,590,000 after buying an additional 258,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 125.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 360,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,789,000 after acquiring an additional 200,352 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

