RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Receives $197.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $194.50.

RNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

RenaissanceRe Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:RNR opened at $191.30 on Thursday. RenaissanceRe has a fifty-two week low of $124.18 and a fifty-two week high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.87.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported ($9.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.42) by ($1.85). RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 29.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.74%.

Insider Transactions at RenaissanceRe

In other news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total transaction of $159,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,194.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of RenaissanceRe

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

