Reviewing Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) & Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR)

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) and Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.2% of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Hour Loop shares are held by institutional investors. 95.1% of Hour Loop shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. and Hour Loop, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. 0 0 0 0 N/A Hour Loop 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Hour Loop has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.82%. Given Hour Loop’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hour Loop is more favorable than Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V..

This table compares Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. and Hour Loop’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. $495.19 million 0.61 $88.97 million $1.66 4.88 Hour Loop $62.79 million 1.53 $4.78 million N/A N/A

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has higher revenue and earnings than Hour Loop.

Profitability

This table compares Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. and Hour Loop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. 7.05% 73.55% 10.19% Hour Loop 2.24% 27.19% 8.12%

Summary

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. beats Hour Loop on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. It focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, bedroom, bathroom, laundry and cleaning, and other categories. The company sells its products through twelve catalogues. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Zapopan, Mexico. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Ebc Holdings, Inc.

About Hour Loop

Hour Loop, Inc., an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

