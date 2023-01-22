Reviewing Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) & First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB – Get Rating) and First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Blackhawk Bancorp and First Savings Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackhawk Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Savings Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Savings Financial Group has a consensus target price of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 38.01%. Given First Savings Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Savings Financial Group is more favorable than Blackhawk Bancorp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackhawk Bancorp 20.67% N/A N/A First Savings Financial Group 13.45% 9.59% 0.86%

Dividends

This table compares Blackhawk Bancorp and First Savings Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Blackhawk Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. First Savings Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Blackhawk Bancorp pays out 11.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Savings Financial Group pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Savings Financial Group has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. First Savings Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.0% of First Savings Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of First Savings Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blackhawk Bancorp and First Savings Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackhawk Bancorp $60.84 million 1.40 $13.62 million $4.36 6.82 First Savings Financial Group $122.22 million 1.17 $16.44 million $2.30 8.98

First Savings Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Blackhawk Bancorp. Blackhawk Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Savings Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Blackhawk Bancorp has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Savings Financial Group has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Savings Financial Group beats Blackhawk Bancorp on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackhawk Bancorp

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Blackhawk Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and related financial services. It offers a value-added consultative services to small businesses and their employees related to the financial products. The company was founded in November 1989 and is headquartered in Beloit, WI.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area. It operates through the following segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. The Core Banking segment engages in residential, commercial and consumer loans. The SBA Lending segment focuses on net gains on sales of loans and net interest income as its primary sources of revenue. The Mortgage Banking segment originates residential mortgage loans and sells it in the secondary market. The company was founded in May 2008 and is headquartered in Jeffersonville, IN.

