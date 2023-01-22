Reviewing Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) and Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) and Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.9% of Public Storage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Public Storage shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Public Storage and Apartment Investment and Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Storage 0 5 5 0 2.50 Apartment Investment and Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Public Storage currently has a consensus target price of $368.91, indicating a potential upside of 27.61%. Given Public Storage’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Public Storage is more favorable than Apartment Investment and Management.

This table compares Public Storage and Apartment Investment and Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Storage 110.91% 78.38% 24.60% Apartment Investment and Management 141.16% -3.19% -0.92%

Volatility & Risk

Public Storage has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apartment Investment and Management has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Public Storage and Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Storage $3.42 billion 14.87 $1.95 billion $24.60 11.75 Apartment Investment and Management $169.84 million 6.69 -$5.91 million $1.80 4.16

Public Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Apartment Investment and Management. Apartment Investment and Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Public Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Public Storage beats Apartment Investment and Management on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website www.aimco.com.

