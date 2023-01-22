Reviewing Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI) & Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Rating) and Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Vivani Medical has a beta of 2.54, meaning that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outset Medical has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Vivani Medical alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vivani Medical and Outset Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivani Medical N/A N/A -$8.92 million N/A N/A Outset Medical $102.60 million 12.74 -$131.93 million ($3.42) -7.91

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Vivani Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Outset Medical.

98.8% of Outset Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 47.2% of Vivani Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Outset Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vivani Medical and Outset Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivani Medical N/A -8.27% -7.86% Outset Medical -145.93% -49.75% -39.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Vivani Medical and Outset Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivani Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Outset Medical 0 1 4 0 2.80

Vivani Medical currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 478.51%. Outset Medical has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential downside of 9.46%. Given Vivani Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vivani Medical is more favorable than Outset Medical.

Summary

Vivani Medical beats Outset Medical on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivani Medical

(Get Rating)

Vivani Medical, Inc., a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals. The company is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Outset Medical

(Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Vivani Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivani Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.