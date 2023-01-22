Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.65.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Revolve Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Revolve Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

RVLV stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.09. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.90.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $268.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.89 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 7.41%. Analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Revolve Group by 33.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

