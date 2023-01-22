Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Gap Up to $23.15

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.15, but opened at $24.36. Revolve Group shares last traded at $23.84, with a volume of 3,125 shares changing hands.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.65.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.09.

Revolve Group last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $268.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.89 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 7.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 1,205.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,148,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600,778 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 36.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,816,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,139 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 4,787.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 994,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,774,000 after acquiring an additional 974,380 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 150.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,285,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,297,000 after buying an additional 771,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the third quarter worth approximately $11,277,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

