Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Price Target Cut to C$54.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 42.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RCH. TD Securities downgraded Richelieu Hardware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 7th. CIBC decreased their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

Richelieu Hardware Price Performance

RCH stock opened at C$37.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.74. Richelieu Hardware has a twelve month low of C$32.35 and a twelve month high of C$51.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.69.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, railing and balusters, and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.