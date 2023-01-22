Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Shares Gap Down to $5.21

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.21, but opened at $4.93. Riskified shares last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 781 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on RSKD. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Riskified to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Riskified Trading Up 4.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.71. The stock has a market cap of $891.97 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07. Riskified had a negative net margin of 45.76% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $63.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.15 million. As a group, analysts expect that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Riskified by 363.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 124,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 97,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Riskified in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Riskified in the third quarter worth about $243,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Riskified by 8.2% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 96,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Riskified by 73.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 35,147 shares during the last quarter. 25.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

