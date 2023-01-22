Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Position Lowered by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 147,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,122 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Roblox were worth $5,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 412.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $32,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 900.0% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 7,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $231,294.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,161,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000,587.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 7,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $231,294.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,161,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000,587.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $17,517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 590,999 shares of company stock valued at $18,791,858. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $35.38 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.51.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.88 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 145.60% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Roblox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.78.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

