Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Trading Up 4.2%

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.73 and last traded at $3.73. Approximately 163 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 308,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ROVR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Rover Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.47.

Get Rover Group alerts:

Rover Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $685.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.25 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rover Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rover Group

In other Rover Group news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $87,394.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,080,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,861,759.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Charles Wickers sold 10,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $49,018.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,486. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $87,394.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,080,391 shares in the company, valued at $4,861,759.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,431 shares of company stock valued at $271,940 in the last three months. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,084,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,321,000 after acquiring an additional 371,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rover Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,681,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,976,000 after purchasing an additional 388,655 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Rover Group by 135.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,002,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,978 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Rover Group by 102.4% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,684,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 852,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Rover Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,547,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 147,647 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rover Group

(Get Rating)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.