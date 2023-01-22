Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €31.00 Price Target

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) received a €31.00 ($33.70) price target from Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 15.02% from the stock’s current price.

RNO has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.48) target price on Renault in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($46.74) price objective on Renault in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €36.00 ($39.13) price objective on Renault in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($39.13) price objective on Renault in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($41.30) price objective on Renault in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Renault alerts:

Renault Trading Down 0.1 %

EPA:RNO opened at €36.48 ($39.65) on Friday. Renault has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($80.12) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($109.46). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €33.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of €30.73.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.