Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Receives $45.43 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2023

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYANGet Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.13.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of RYAN stock opened at $41.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.30 and its 200 day moving average is $41.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Ryan Specialty has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $46.40.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYANGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.46 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 47.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ryan Specialty

In other news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan acquired 86,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.17 per share, with a total value of $3,375,592.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,458,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,990,060.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan acquired 86,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.17 per share, with a total value of $3,375,592.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,458,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,990,060.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick G. Ryan acquired 285,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.78 per share, with a total value of $11,054,549.24. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,415,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,800,147.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,044,848 shares of company stock worth $39,211,853 over the last three months. Company insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ryan Specialty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 524.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the second quarter worth about $42,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.