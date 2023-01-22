Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Receives $45.43 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.13.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of RYAN stock opened at $41.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.30 and its 200 day moving average is $41.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Ryan Specialty has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $46.40.

Insider Activity at Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.46 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 47.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan acquired 86,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.17 per share, with a total value of $3,375,592.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,458,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,990,060.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan acquired 86,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.17 per share, with a total value of $3,375,592.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,458,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,990,060.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick G. Ryan acquired 285,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.78 per share, with a total value of $11,054,549.24. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,415,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,800,147.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,044,848 shares of company stock worth $39,211,853 over the last three months. Company insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ryan Specialty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 524.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the second quarter worth about $42,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Articles

