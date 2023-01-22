Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,599 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Sabre were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 17.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the third quarter valued at about $103,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SABR. StockNews.com began coverage on Sabre in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Sabre from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sabre from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Shares of SABR opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.19. Sabre Co. has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $12.08.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $663.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

