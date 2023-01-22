SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) PT Set at €19.60 by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ – Get Rating) has been given a €19.60 ($21.30) price objective by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s target price suggests a potential upside of 89.19% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($14.13) target price on SAF-Holland in a report on Friday, November 11th.

SAF-Holland Stock Performance

ETR SFQ opened at €10.36 ($11.26) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €9.18 and a 200 day moving average price of €7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $470.28 million and a P/E ratio of 10.06. SAF-Holland has a 1-year low of €5.98 ($6.50) and a 1-year high of €13.32 ($14.48).

SAF-Holland Company Profile

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

