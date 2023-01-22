Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.37.

SZGPY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Salzgitter from €18.60 ($20.22) to €21.20 ($23.04) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Salzgitter from €30.00 ($32.61) to €34.00 ($36.96) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Salzgitter from €31.50 ($34.24) to €32.90 ($35.76) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Salzgitter Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SZGPY opened at $3.96 on Friday. Salzgitter has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $5.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

