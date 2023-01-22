Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €36.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) has been given a €36.00 ($39.13) price objective by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($23.91) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($48.91) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.20 ($23.04) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €34.00 ($36.96) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday.

ETR SZG opened at €36.20 ($39.35) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €29.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of €25.64. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of €18.99 ($20.64) and a twelve month high of €48.76 ($53.00). The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 1.82.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

