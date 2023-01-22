Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $204.17.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on SDVKY shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 185 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 200 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 181 to SEK 210 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Societe Generale downgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 170 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.
Sandvik AB (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SDVKY opened at $21.04 on Friday. Sandvik AB has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $27.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.02. The company has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.45.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile
Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sandvik AB (publ) (SDVKY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.