Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $204.17.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SDVKY shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 185 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 200 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 181 to SEK 210 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Societe Generale downgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 170 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Sandvik AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SDVKY opened at $21.04 on Friday. Sandvik AB has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $27.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.02. The company has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 8.7% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,043,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,066,000 after acquiring an additional 124,689 shares during the period.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

