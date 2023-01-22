Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €80.00 Price Target

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) has been given a €80.00 ($86.96) target price by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DHER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.48) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($97.83) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays set a €68.50 ($74.46) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($105.43) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($73.91) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at €51.14 ($55.59) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €44.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of €42.28. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €23.88 ($25.96) and a 12-month high of €103.65 ($112.66).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

